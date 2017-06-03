NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Lopez drops out of France squad for SA tour

2017-06-03 11:32
Guy Noves (Getty)
Related Links

Paris - Clermont flyhalf Camille Lopez will not join up with the France squad for their upcoming tour of South Africa, instead being rested after a long season, his coach Guy Noves said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Lopez, who has won 16 caps for his country, will feature for Clermont in Sunday's French Top 14 finale against Toulon. 

He was due to join up with Les Bleus in South Africa next week, but will now not travel. And Noves will not call up a replacement, for now anyway. 

"For the moment, I prefer to wait," Noves said, confirming an earlier report by sports daily L'Equipe.

The coach had already chosen not to call up two of Lopez's Clermont colleagues in centre Remi Lamerat and backrow Damien Chouly. 

Lopez has become a first-choice for his country since Franois Trinh-Duc picked up an injury playing against Samoa in November, but Sunday's final will be his 31st match of the season. Seven of those matches have been for France. 

France play three Test matches against the Springboks on June 10 in Pretoria, June 17 in Durban and June 24 in Johannesburg. 

The Toulon trio of Xavier Chiiocci, Guilhem Guirado and Romain Taofifenua and Clermont's Arthur Iturria, Damian Penaud and Scott Spedding will join up with the France squad in South Africa after the Top 14 final.

Revised squad of 34

Squad

Forwards (19): Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Mohamed Boughanmi (La Rochelle), Yacouba Camara (Toulouse/Montpellier), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Xavier Chiocci (Toulon), Loann Goujon (Bordeaux-Begles), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Arthur Iturria (Clermont), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Julien Le Devedec (Brive), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Clement Maynadier (Bordeaux-Begles), Louis Picamoles (Northampton/ENG), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Begles), Rabah Slimani (Stade Francais/Clermont), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon)

Backs (15): Nans Ducuing (Bordeaux-Begles), Henry Chavancy (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (Stade Francais), Jean-Marc Doussain (Toulouse), Brice Dulin (Racing 92), Antoine Dupont (Castres), Gael Fickou (Toulouse), Yoann Huget (Toulouse), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Jules Plisson (Stade Francais), Vincent Rattez (La Rochelle), Baptiste Serin (Bordeaux-Begles), Scott Spedding (Clermont), Virimi Vakatawa (FFR)

Read more on:    springboks  |  france  |  camille lopez  |  guy noves  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: Provincial Barbarians v British & Irish Lions

2017-06-03 08:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Spedding: Pressure is on the Boks De Villiers: Driven by desperation Junior Boks call up injury replacements The case for Russell Domingo Kwagga has sights on 15-man Bok jersey
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which player in the 31-man Springbok squad to face France can consider himself most fortunate?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 