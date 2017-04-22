Lions 2021 role interests Eddie Jones

Cape Town - England head coach Eddie Jones has admitted that if asked he would be interested in coaching the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

The Australian coach has enjoyed great success in the last few years, from Japan's shock win over South Africa at the Rugby World Cup to an unbeaten year with England and back-to-back Six Nations titles.

A total of 16 England players were named in Warren Gatland's 41-man squad to tour New Zealand earlier this week.

And Jones admits that taking charge of the side, who next head to South Africa in 2021, would be "the ultimate rugby experience".

"I don't think it's something you aspire to - it's something that happens," he told The Daily Express.

"You do your job, you do it as well as you can and if someone says they want you to coach the Lions then you give it due credit. If someone taps you on the shoulder and says, 'Come on old chap, do you want to coach the Lions?' then you think about it.

"People see the Lions as the ultimate rugby experience whether for a player, a supporter or a coach. I think it's fantastic and I am really excited for the guys that are going this time."