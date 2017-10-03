Lambie set for Racing 92 debut

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie has started training with his new French club, Racing 92, and he could make his Top 14 debut as early as Sunday.

According to French publication L'equipe, the 26-year-old is in the running for Sunday's visit to La Rochelle.

"He is fit and I think he will be on the sheet this weekend," the website quoted Racing president Jacky Lorenzetti as saying.

Lambie has been at Racing for the past three weeks after signing a contract with them until 2021.

He was released early from his contracts with the Sharks and SA Rugby, and is seeking a new beginning in his career after a history of serious head injuries.

With 56 Tests to his name, Lambie is still technically available for Springbok selection in line with SA Rugby's new policy on overseas-based players that only allows for those based abroad to represent their county if they have 30 or more Test appearances.

The club also took to Twitter on Monday to post a video of Lambie at training.