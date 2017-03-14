NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

La Rochelle swoop for All Black Kerr-Barlow

2017-03-14 22:55
Tawera Kerr-Barlow (Gallo)
La Rochelle - Surprise Top 14 leaders La Rochelle signed New Zealand's World Cup-winning scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow to a three-year deal on Tuesday, the French club said.

The 26-year-old was part of the All Blacks side that won the 2015 World Cup and will join La Rochelle from Super Rugby's Chiefs for the start of next season.

The Australian-born Kerr-Barlow, who has 25 international caps, will be reunited with former All Blacks Jason Eaton and Victor Vito at his new club.

La Rochelle are eight points clear of Clermont at the top in France as they chase a maiden Top 14 title.

