Kirchner's emotional 'goodbye' to Leinster

2017-03-08 21:54
Zane Kirchner (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Zane Kirchner will be leaving Irish club Leinster at the end of the season as he makes the move to the Newport Gwent Dragons in Wales. 

The Springbok fullback, capped 31 times at international level, has spent four seasons at Leinster. 

South Africans will always consider Kirchner a Blue Bull - he won a Currie Cup and two Super Rugby titles with the Pretoria-based franchise - but judging by Kirchner's emotional message to Leinster on Wednesday, he has found a new home in Ireland. 

Kirchner gave the following message on Leinster's official website:

“To a badge and a fraternity that literally turned my life around. A place that became home. Friends that grew closer then family.

“From me and my family we humbly thank everyone for the adventure. To the organisation, from top to bottom, thank you for allowing me to set foot in a club which I believe is the best that I’ve ever been.

“To the Leinster blue faithful, I hope that even for a little while I brought joy to your presence at our games. The roar and memories of the RDS is something I’ll carry and treasure for the rest of my life.

“I am very grateful.”

Kirchner represented the Bulls between 2008-2012.

