Rugby

Junior Boks to face England in SFs

2017-06-09 08:56
Chean Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Junior Springboks will face England in the quarter-finals of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia. 

READ: JUNIOR BOKS THRASH ARGENTINA

Coach Chean Roux's men were in superb form on Thursday as they trounced Argentina 72-14 to secure top spot in Pool C ahead of France. 

That secured them automatic progression through to the last four, where they will now take on defending champions England, the winners of Pool A, on Tuesday. 

In the other semi-final, New Zealand will play France, who secured the final semi-final position by virtue of being the best second-placed side across the three pools. 

The Junior Boks had drawn 23-23 to France in their tournament opener before bouncing back with a 38-14 win over Georgia. 

The final takes place on Sunday, June 18. 

