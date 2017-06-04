NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Junior Boks overpower valiant Georgia

2017-06-04 17:50
Chean Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Junior Springboks have beaten Georgia 38-14 in their second match at the World Rugby U20 Championship at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia.

As it happened: South Africa v Georgia

After dramatically drawing 23-23 with France in the final minute of their opening encounter, the Junior Boks outplayed Georgia, scoring six tries to the two of their opponents.

South Africa crossed the whitewash through Juarno Augustus, Wandisile Simelane (2), Manie Libbok (2) and Yaw Penxe.

Jeanluc Cilliers and Curwin Bosch added two conversions each.

The Junior Boks next face Argentina on Thursday, June 8 (13:30 kick-off). 

Scorers

Junior Springboks

Tries: Augustus, Simelane, Libbok (2), Penxe

Conversions: Cilliers (2), Bosch (2)

Georgia

Tries: Tabize, Gogoladze

Conversions: Aprasidze (2)

Junior Springboks 

15 Jeanluc Cilliers, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Gianni Lombard, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier,8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Kwenzo Blose

Substitutes: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Daniel Jooste, 18 – Wikus Groenewald, 19 Hendre Stasse, 20 Zain Davids, 21 Francois de Villiers, 22 Stedman Gans, 23 Curwin Bosch 

As it happened: Junior Springboks v Georgia

2017-06-04 17:50

