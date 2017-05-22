NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Junior Boks get back to business

2017-05-22 21:54
Chean Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Junior Springboks returned to the training field in Stellenbosch highly motivated as they began to fine-tune their preparations for the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia, which begins next week.

The squad assembled at their training base on Sunday for their holding camp and will spend the next few days improving their structures before departing for Tbilisi on Thursday.

The SA U20s will kick off their campaign in Tbilisi on Wednesday, 31 May, against France before facing hosts, Georgia, and Argentina in their remaining pool matches on 4 and 8 June respectively.

“The players returned to Stellenbosch mentally and physically fresh, and very motivated for the World Rugby U20 Championship, which is exactly what we had banked on after a few days off,” said Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux.

“The atmosphere on and off the field is fantastic, and the players realise that everything they do needs to be geared towards a delivering a solid performance in Georgia.

“We have spent a lot of time putting our structures and systems in place in the last three weeks, so it is now a matter of ensuring that we put that to practice effectively on the field, and that is what we will be working towards in the next few days.”   

The Junior Springboks will wrap up their preparations in Stellenbosch with a string of training sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively before heading to the airport on Thursday afternoon.

“The players are used to the high tempo of our training sessions and putting in the hard yards, which will bode well for us as we finalise our preparations here in SA,” said Roux.

“Off the field the players will also be able to mark this special occasion in their careers with the Presentation Ceremony on Tuesday evening, which is a big occasion for the entire squad. And I think the reality will set in after that the tournament is around the corner. That said we have a lot to look forward to as a team and we cannot wait to get on the plane.”

Junior Boks’ World Rugby U20 Championship fixtures (SA kick-off times):

Wednesday, 31 May: 13h30 – SA v France

Sunday, 4 June: 16h00 – SA v Georgia

Thursday, 8 June: 13h30 – SA vs Argentina 

 

Read more on:    junior springboks  |  rugby
