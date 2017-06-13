Junior Boks crash out of U-20 Championship

Cape Town - England has knocked the Junior Springboks out of the World Rugby U20 Championships with a hard fought 24-22 semi-final victory in the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Georgia.

As it happened: England v South Africa

England opened the scoring in the 3rd minute when No 8 Zach Mercer got his team off to the perfect start. His try was converted by flyhalf Maxim Malins.

South Africa hit back almost immediately thanks to a converted try from No 8 Juarno Augustus after an initial break by Curwin Bosch which levelled the scores at 7-7.

England were next to score in the 15th minute when Malins broke before sending scrumhalf Alexander Mitchell over the line for a converted try. Malins then added a penalty to extend the England lead to 17-7 after 21 minutes.

It was to and fro from that point on but it took until the 40th minute for the next score as Augustus scored his sixth try of the tournament after numerous driving phases by the Junior Springboks.

Bosch missed with his conversion to make the half-time score 17-12 in favour of England.

South Africa hit the front for the first time in the 55th minute after more impressive work by their forwards saw Ruben van Heerden force his way over for a converted try and a 19-17 lead.

England were determined to regain the lead, launching attack after attack which a resolute Junior Springbok defence saw off time and time again.

Bosch slotted a penalty to extend South Africa's lead to 22-17 with 10 minutes to go and a final beckoned for South Africa.

But England simply were not done and Mercer again was their go to man as he beat three defenders to score a converted try near the uprights for a 24-22 lead with just three minutes remaining.

That's the way it stayed until the final hooter as the defending champions squeezed through to the final leaving the Junior Springboks in despair.

Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Augustus (2), Van Heerden

Conversions: Bosch (2)

Penalty: Bosch

England

Tries: Mercer (2), Mitchell

Conversions: Malins (3)

Penalty: Malins

Junior Springboks



15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Gianni Lombard, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 6 Len Massyn, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Kwenzo Blose

Substitutes: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Daniel Jooste, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Muller Uys, 21 Francois de Villiers, 22 Stedman Gans, 23 Jeanluc Cilliers