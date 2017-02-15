Josh Strauss to leave Glasgow Warriors

Cape Town - Scottish club Glasgow Warriors have confirmed that Josh Strauss, Gordon Reid and Mark Bennett will leave the club at the end of the season.

Loose forward Strauss joined the Warriors in September 2012 from South African Super Rugby side, the Lions. The 30-year-old has made 104 appearances for the club and has also won 10 caps for Scotland during his time in Glasgow.

Loosehead prop Reid joined on a full-time basis ahead of the 2011/12 season, after representing Ayr in the BT Premiership and also featuring as part of the wider Warriors squad during the previous campaign. The 29-year-old Scotland international has gone on to make 109 appearances for the club.

Bennett, who will join Edinburgh, made his Glasgow Warriors debut against Leinster in May 2011, before the centre re-joined the Warriors in 2012 after a short spell with French side Clermont Auvergne.

The 24-year-old Scotland international has gone on to make 64 appearances and has scored 20 tries for the PRO12 side.

Head coach Gregor Townsend told the club's official website: "Although there is a lot of rugby still to be played this season, I’d like to acknowledge and thank Gordy, Josh and Mark’s invaluable contributions since they joined the club.

“We look forward to them ending their time at the Warriors with the same commitment and skill they have shown already this season and wish them well in the next stages of their careers.”

