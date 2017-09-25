Jones rules out more rugby league swoops

Cape Town - England head coach Eddie Jones does not intend to target rugby league players to strengthen his team ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Jones' predecessor Stuart Lancaster brought in league superstar Sam Burgess from South Sydney Rabbitohs prior to the 2015 World Cup. The move did not succeed and the 28-year-old returned to Australia after a tough period in union.

England did not perform well in the last event and became the first home side to be knocked out of the tournament in the first round. This led to Lancaster being replaced by Jones.

"We don't sign players - we are the Rugby Football Union," Jones said to TalkingRugbyUnion.

"(RFU chief executive) Steve Brown doesn't come to me and say 'here's £500 000, spend it on a player'. I don't have that option, I can't influence recruitment.

"I can't say to Leicester 'you sign George Smith' - I can't do that it, it is not my responsibility. It is a nonsense. That's not me. That's not my job.

"My job is to pick from the Premiership clubs, we have a relationship with the Premiership clubs, we select players from the Premiership clubs. We don't tell them to recruit.

"If they want to recruit rugby league players and they are good enough to play for England then we will pick them."