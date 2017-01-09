NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Jones keen to rope in ex-Springbok guru

2017-01-09 09:25
Sherylle Calder (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - England coach Eddie Jones is looking to add vision specialist Sherylle Calder to his coaching staff, the express.co.uk website indicates.

Calder, who is currently working with Premier League football team Bournemouth, may help England in their Six Nations title defence this year.

The duo previously worked together when they were both assistants to Jake White’s victorious Springbok team at the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

Calder also worked with England when they won the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Calder, who is South African, previously also worked with the All Blacks, the Australian cricket team, Formula One drivers, professional golfers, South African’s Davis Cup tennis team, as well as Suntory Sungoliath in Japan when Jones was the coach there.

Read more on:    england  |  eddie jones  |  sherylle calder  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Morne Steyn remains available for Boks

2017-01-09 08:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Caster Semenya ties the knot - PICTURES! Abbott’s departure sort of a blessing in disguise Proteas: All-pace is serious option Rabada cracks top ten ‘They’re going to miss him’
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 