Jones keen to rope in ex-Springbok guru

Cape Town - England coach Eddie Jones is looking to add vision specialist Sherylle Calder to his coaching staff, the express.co.uk website indicates.

Calder, who is currently working with Premier League football team Bournemouth, may help England in their Six Nations title defence this year.

The duo previously worked together when they were both assistants to Jake White’s victorious Springbok team at the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

Calder also worked with England when they won the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Calder, who is South African, previously also worked with the All Blacks, the Australian cricket team, Formula One drivers, professional golfers, South African’s Davis Cup tennis team, as well as Suntory Sungoliath in Japan when Jones was the coach there.

