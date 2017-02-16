NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

J9: It was Joost’s wish to see a cure

2017-02-16 20:24
Joost van der Westhuizen (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The J9 foundation says that it was the late Springbok, Joost van der Westhuizen's wish to witness a cure for motor neuron disease.

The former Springbok scrumhalf passed away last week after losing his nearly six-year long battle with MND.

Van der Westhuizen's public memorial service was held at Loftus Versfeld last week Friday, which saw thousands of mourners come out to pay tribute to one of the greatest rugby players of the modern era.

The J9 foundation released a statement thanking everyone for their well wishes and hoping to continue Joost's legacy.

"It (support) has been overwhelming! The family appreciates each and every message.

"We are more determined than ever to fight this horrific disease.

"Remember that there are people suffering everyday from it and it was Joost's wish to see a cure, to make sure that people in this country got better treatment and that it would be listed as PMBs on medical aids."

Van der Westhuizen, who was diagnosed with the illness in 2011, played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003.

He scored a then-Springbok record 38 tries and is widely regarded as one of the game's finest-ever scrumhalves.

joost van der westhuizen  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Puma back-rower Isa pens Toulon deal

2017-02-16 19:59

