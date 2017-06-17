NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Irish tourists rack up 50 against Japan

2017-06-17 09:30
Garry Ringrose (Getty)
Related Links

Shizuoka - Ireland served Japan a brutal reality check as they crushed the Asian champions 50-22 on Saturday in the second of their three-match summer tour. 

Joe Schmidt's second-string side ran in seven tries in a clinical performance despite the lingering effects of jet-lag and blazing heat in Shizuoka, on Japan's Pacific coast. 

"The conditions probably helped as both teams came to play good rugby and throw the ball around," said Ireland's stand-in skipper Rhys Ruddock. 

"It was really physical and we're feeling it after that." 

With the bulk of Ireland's usual starting line-up in New Zealand on duty with the British and Irish Lions, a fresh crop of hungry young players tore into Japan from the start.

Keith Earls burst clear to score Ireland's first try after 10 minutes and, with Heiichiro Ito sin-binned, Dan Leavy barged over twice before Jack Conan also crossed as the tourists stretched their lead to 31-3 at half-time. 

The Irish, who arrived in Japan earlier this week after thrashing the United States 55-19 in New Jersey, added further tries through Conan's second, Garry Ringrose and the effervescent Earls again after the interval. 

Fly-half Paddy Jackson slotted 13 points on six-for-six kicking. 

Japan's "Brave Blossoms," who ground out a 33-21 home win over Romania last week, looked bereft of ideas in a dress rehearsal for the 2019 World Cup, when they face Ireland in the pool stage as tournament hosts. 

Ryuji Noguchi finally crossed the try line on the hour-mark and late efforts from Kenki Fukuoka and Yutaka Nagare at least offered crumbs of comfort for Japan, who get another crack at the Irish in Tokyo next week. 

"Japan showed in the second half what they're about," said Rudduck. 

"After seeing how difficult it was to defend them in the second half we will have to tighten up defensively next game." 

Japan have never beaten Ireland and the last time they met before Saturday was in 2005. 

Asia's top side have made real progress since, shedding their tag as World Cup pushovers by winning three games at the 2015 edition under former coach Eddie Jones, including a stunning upset of South Africa. 

But Japan rarely threatened a much-changed Ireland side, while further ill-discipline is likely to cause concern for head coach Jamie Joseph. 

"It's really disappointing," said Japan captain Shota Horie. "We have to tighten up and improve for the next game. 

"Ireland are a very physical team, which is also an area we need to compete better in as we build toward the 2019 World Cup."

Read more on:    ireland  |  japan  |  garry ringrose  |  joe schmidt  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Maori All Blacks v British

50 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA 'A' dominate French Barbarians in Durban Rampant All Blacks run Samoa ragged Ackermann praises SA ‘A’ effort in French Barbarians win Players stunned by blimp horror crash at US Open AB ‘away with the fairies’
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 