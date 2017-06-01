NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ireland's 2023 World Cup bid 'in doubt'

2017-06-01 12:49
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - According to a report, Ireland's bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup faces a major stumbling block.

Ireland are one of three nations - along with South Africa and France - in the running to host the showpiece in six years’ time, but according to the Irish Independent website that bid has now been thrown into doubt. 

According to the article, which was published on Wednesday night, Ireland's sports minister Shane Ross faces issues getting the legislation passed that he requires to support the country's bid. 

Ross was forced to pen a letter to Ireland's committee for Transport, Sport and Tourism in which he requested "emergency legislation" to support the bid. 

Ross added that government was under "extreme time pressure" to provide World Rugby with certain guarantees. 

As a result, the sports minister has been heavily criticised by some Irish politicians for his lack of preparation.

The deadline for countries to submit their final bids to World Rugby was June 1.

South Africa did that on Tuesday, and SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux is confident that he has a winning bid.

South Africa, who also had their own troubles in securing government backing for their bid, last hosted the Rugby World Cup in 1995.

World Rugby is expected to announce the 2023 hosts in November this year.

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  2023 rugby world cup  |  rugby
