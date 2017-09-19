NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ireland skipper Best out for six weeks

2017-09-19 10:52
Rory Best (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Ireland hooker and captain Rory Best is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury. 

The 35-year-old sustained the injury whilst training last week and will miss Ulster's next three Pro 14 games. He may also miss the opening two games of the European Champions Cup.

Ulster Rugby Club has confirmed that Best underwent a scan that revealed a "hamstring tear".

"Following a scan, it has been confirmed that Rory Best has a hamstring tear and will be out of action for approximately four to six weeks," Ulster said in a statement. 

Best should be fit for Ireland's November international fixtures which kick-off on 11th November and include games against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Read more on:    ireland  |  rory best  |  rugby
