Ireland skipper Best out for six weeks

Cape Town - Ireland hooker and captain Rory Best is expected to be
sidelined for up to six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury.
The 35-year-old sustained the injury whilst training last
week and will miss Ulster's next three Pro 14 games. He may also miss the
opening two games of the European Champions Cup.
Ulster Rugby Club has confirmed that Best underwent a scan
that revealed a "hamstring tear".
"Following a scan, it has been confirmed that Rory Best
has a hamstring tear and will be out of action for approximately four to six
weeks," Ulster said in a statement.
Best should be fit for Ireland's November international
fixtures which kick-off on 11th November and include games against South
Africa, Fiji and Argentina.