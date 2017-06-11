NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ireland overpower US Eagles in New Jersey

2017-06-11 06:26
Keith Earls (Getty Images)
Related Links

Harrison - Ireland successfully debuted five players and scored nine tries in putting away the United States 55-19 in rugby on Saturday.

Winger Keith Earls was over within three minutes after flanker and first-time captain Rhys Ruddock took a lineout and fullback Tiernan O'Halloran beat a tackle and drew the last man.

Earls had a pair before the end of the quarter and was named man of the match on the occasion of his 60th cap.

No. 8 Jack Conan, making his first test appearance in almost two years, got the second half rolling four minutes in, scoring his try after controlling the ball off the back of a dominant scrum.

Ireland notched four tries in the first half and five in the second, and gave up three tries to the U.S., two off charge downs.

Winger Jacob Stockdale and lock James Ryan scored tries on debut, and also making their first bows were front-rower Andrew Porter, the third of the world under-20 finalists of last year.

Hooker Dave Heffernan, and back Rory Scannell, who joined his brother Niall on the field, also earned their first caps.

Ireland moves on to two tests with Japan, starting in Shizuoka next weekend.

Read more on:    us eagles  |  ireland  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Georgia shuts out Canada in Calgary

43 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-14 France As it happened: Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana Boks too strong for French at Loftus Baxter's Bafana reign off to an emphatic start Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Nigeria
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 