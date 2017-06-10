NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ioane knocking on All Black door

2017-06-10 13:19
Rieko Ioane (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Recent All Blacks call-up Rieko Ioane has revealed he is happy playing on the wing as he looks to push for a spot in the Test line-up.

Ioane, who is deadly at outside centre, has been moved further out at the Blues this season and is flourishing under head coach Tana Umaga.

The youngster does have a job though displacing one of the All Black starters but his versatility could help him when it comes to matchday.

"We have got to look at not only picking a 33, but a matchday 23. So who is going to start, who is going to come off the bench, who impacts and who covers. All those variables go into the selection discussion," selector Grant Fox told Stuff, which would put Ioane into the frame.

With 10 tries in Super Rugby this year, Ioane has been in devastating form and he puts that down to Umaga's decision to move him there.

"Tana talked to me about why he wanted me on the wing," said the finisher. "I am happy enough when we have got players like George and Sonny there. You have to make room for them. They're awesome players.

"I'm happy on the wing. I'm starting to see lots of ball, and they're sucking in a lot more defenders and there are gaps out there. I'm enjoying it there.

"The style of play the Blues have suits the way I like to pay. Tana encourages a lot of running rugby and with the personnel we have out there, I thrive off the offloads or whatever they can do to create some space."

He added on his own game: "I've got a lot more confident in myself. Having the likes of Sonny and George around helps increase my skills and professionalism. Now it's just about my overall game. I'm starting to work on my kicking and vision a lot more.

"Other than that I'm looking to take what the coaches give me on board and to keep improving. But the confidence is a huge one coming off that end-of-year tour."

Read more on:    all blacks  |  rieko ioane  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Carbery draws comparisons with Barrett

2017-06-10 11:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fans not sold on new-look Bok jersey Proteas: Fresh focus on ‘Fudge’ Coetzee: Why I didn't pick Jaco Kriel This is not the time to be bashing AB Proteas: Polly warns of nemesis’ return
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 