NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Injured Kerevi, Phipps to miss Wallabies Tests

2017-06-04 10:36
Samu Kerevi (Getty)
Related Links

Sydney - Samu Kerevi and Nick Phipps are out of the three home Wallabies Tests this month with injuries suffered in Super Rugby, the Australian Rugby Union said on Sunday.

Centre Kerevi injured an ankle during the Reds' 34-29 loss to the Blues in Samoa on Friday, but will not require surgery, an ARU statement said.

Waratahs scrumhalf Phipps has also injured his ankle and returned home from New Zealand where the Waratahs lost 46-31 to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Australia have called up uncapped scrumhalf Jake Gordon and his Waratahs team-mate Rob Horne as replacements.

"It's really unfortunate for Samu and Nick, but a great opportunity for Jake and Rob to come into the squad," Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said.

"Jake was involved in our camp earlier this year and has really stepped up for the Waratahs in Super Rugby.

"Rob has been a strong leader in our Wallabies environment and his experience will be invaluable."

Australia kick off this month's domestic Tests against Fiji in Melbourne on Saturday followed by internationals against Scotland in Sydney on June 17 and Italy in Brisbane on June 24.

Read more on:    wallabies  |  nick phipps  |  samu kerevi  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 15

2017-06-03 16:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Tahir stars as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka Proteas: Elgar’s dazzling sideshow Amla joins ANOTHER exclusive club Boks gather power Proteas: Oval winners, if not ‘rounded’
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which player in the 31-man Springbok squad to face France can consider himself most fortunate?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 