NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ieremia: All Blacks our benchmark test

2017-06-14 20:57
Alama Ieremia (Getty)
Related Links

Auckland - Samoa coach Alama Ieremia is using the All Blacks Test on Friday as a benchmark to see how much his side have improved over the past couple of years.

Samoa hosted the All Blacks in Apia two years ago and could hold their heads high after putting up an excellent display in an honourable 25-16 defeat. 

Ieremia's men face the All Blacks again on Friday but this time at Eden Park in Auckland where the Samoans still enjoy considerable support. 

And Ieremia will use the opportunity to gauge his whether his side have improved from two years ago or stood still. 

"We talked about the past and that particular game and the emotion that came with it," former All Black Ieremia told Stuff after unveiling his side for Friday's encounter. 

"It was very heartening to see the reception we've had so far from the Samoan community here, and it reminded the boys about what it was like back in Samoa a couple of years ago when we played them. 

"But that was two years ago. We need to make a statement and find out where we are this year. It's important we have a base mark so we can move forward. They were fun times back then; but we need to make fun times for now." 

Ieremia has named his strongest possible 23, 19 of whom ply their trade in UK and Europe. 

"We believe it's a team that can challenge the All Blacks," added Ieremia. "We have picked guys who are used to this sort of tempo. The All Blacks are not a team you can experiment with. This is our strongest side. The gauge for us is about where we're at as a team, and we'll find out after this test match. 

"We're preparing to play the best team in the world. It doesn't matter what team they put out, there is no weak All Black team. We're excited about the challenge." 

And Ieremia has said are fortunate in that they do not need a lot of time to gel due to a strong team culture. 

"It's part of our DNA. We come together very quickly, our team culture and spirit is very high, which makes it easy for the rugby content. 

"A lot of these players might not get another chance to play the All Blacks. It's important we respect that but also get stuck into our work."

Read more on:    samoa  |  alama ieremia  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

SBW, Smith back as All Blacks aim big guns at Samoa

2017-06-14 20:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ackermann names 7 Boks in SA 'A' squad Du Preez to join dad, brothers at Sharks? Bosch not ready for Bok call ... yet Boks must extend Brendan 'Mr Fixit' Venter's role Proteas too 'macho' to handle pressure?
5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Kepler questions AB's captaincy Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Anderson climbs 19 places in latest rankings

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 