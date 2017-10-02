Hughes injury leaves England with No 8 worry

London - England were left with a fitness question mark over
Nathan Hughes after the Wasps No 8 suffered a dead leg in a 25-9 Premiership
defeat by Bath on Sunday.
Hughes left the field at Wasps' Ricoh Arena ground in
Coventry after Anthony Watson's knee made contact with his knee during an
aerial challenge.
The England back-row forward tried to run the injury off but
to no avail.
Hughes should be back soon but England will be anxious for
him to regain full fitness quickly as he is in line to replace first-choice No
8 Billy Vunipola for the upcoming end-of-year internationals against Argentina,
Australia and Samoa after the Saracens star was ruled out January at the
earliest following knee surgery.
"Nathan had quite a bad dead leg," said Wasps
director of rugby Dai Young.
"Hopefully he will recover by next week, but we don't
know," the former Wales and British and Irish Lions front-row forward
added after a third straight defeat took some of the shine off the club's 150th
anniversary celebrations.
"We've said before it will only be one week and it ends
up being longer.
"We said that with Danny Cipriani - one week to 10 days
when it was three months, so what do I know?
"It's a bit early to tell, but he's certainly not
looking at knee instability or anything like that, it's purely a dead leg.
Nathan's a big player for us."
Bath ensured a two-match losing streak did not become more
severe after Semesa Rokoduguni's late try rewarded a strong defensive effort
against Wasps, last season's beaten Premiership finalists.
"We made tackle after tackle and we had to do
that," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder. "We kept
ourselves in the right and I thought it was good.
"There are a lot of things we can get better at though
and this was a real arm wrestle," the former New Zealand international
added.
Meanwhile England prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited for an
alleged eye-gouging incident in Harlequins' Premiership defeat at Northampton
on Saturday.
Sinckler was accused of the offence by Michael Paterson
following an incident that took place in the 49th minute, but referee Luke
Pearce decided replay footage was inconclusive and awarded a penalty only for
removing the Saints lock's scrum cap.
The "entry-level" sanction if Sinckler for making
contact with the eye and/or eye area is a 12-week suspension, which would
threaten the fiery Lions tighthead's involvement in the November Tests.
Sinckler will appear before a Rugby Football Union
disciplinary panel in Bristol on Tuesday.
Replays on the screens at Franklin's Gardens were
inconclusive, except to show Pearce's scrum-cap being removed after the New
Zealand-born forward had told the referee he had "100 percent" been
the victim of eye-gouging, long regarded as one of rugby union's most serious
offences.
But Sinckler, arrested by Auckland police for a minor
offence after the final Lions Test against New Zealand in July, denied any
wrongdoing and was backed by Harlequins' director of rugby John Kingston.
"Unequivocally, it was not a gouge. Absolutely
not," Kingston said.
"Kyle said he made contact with Paterson's head gear. He
can't do that. There was a purge on it a couple of years ago because it's the
sort of thing that cheeses people off, so leave headgear alone."