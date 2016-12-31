NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Home and away Lyon ease Top 14 drop fears

2016-12-31 07:36
Rugby ball (File)
Related Links

Paris - Lyon ended a four-match French Top 14 losing streak with a 19-16 win over Bordeaux on Friday in what was the last match at their Matmut Stadium home.

The result allowed Lyon, who will move to the Stade Gerland, the former home of the city's football club in January, to go 10 points clear of Grenoble who occupy the first of the two relegation spots and 12 clear of rock-bottom Bayonne.

A drab first half saw the teams locked at 3-3 at the interval after Frederic Michalak, making just his fifth start of the season at scrumhalf, had cancelled out Simon Hickey's early penalty for Bordeaux.

Hickey and Michalak exchanged penalties again early in the second period before Lyon opened a 13-6 lead after 50 minutes with the first try of the game.

Bordeaux's Australian winger Adam Ashley-Cooper was deceived by the bounce from Lyon flyhalf Mike Harris's kick-ahead which allowed winger Toby Arnold to score. Michalak kicked the extras.

Bordeaux's Irish replacement flyhalf Ian Madigan cut the deficit to 13-9 with a penalty before Michalak and Jacques-Louis Potgieter, with a monster 40m kick, put Lyon back in charge at 19-9.

Replacement scrumhalf Yann Lesgourgues scored Bordeaux's lone try in the last minute with Madigan converting for 19-16.

It came too late to save play-off hopefuls Bordeaux but it did give them a losing bonus point as they remained in sixth spot in the table.

Read more on:    lyon  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

North to return after latest head injury

2016-12-30 17:59

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas wrap up Sri Lankan tail, go 1-0 up Amla dismissal makes Test history Wayde van Niekerk is getting married! Rassie clears the air over Taute's Munster deal Proteas in fine fettle for Newlands
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 