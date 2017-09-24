NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Heartbreak for Morne Steyn's Stade Francais

2017-09-24 21:58
Morne Steyn (Getty Images)
Related Links

Paris - Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked all of Stade Francais' points in a 19-15 defeat to three-time European champions Toulon who snatched victory with a last-gasp try in a tense French Top 14 duel on Sunday.

Stade remain second from bottom of the table while Toulon are sixth, five points behind leaders Montpellier after five games.

Toulon owed their win to Argentine back-row forward Facundo Isa who barrelled over after sustained pressure with veteran All Black star Luke McAlister kicking the conversion for good measure with two minutes left on the clock.

Stade's backs coach Julien Dupuy blasted a series of decisions by referee Jonathan Dufort which he described as "a scandal" which "drives me crazy".

Dupuy said rulings which worked against his struggling team included a "non-existent" knock-on by Remy Bonfils in the build-up to Toulon's winning try, while he also claimed Stade should have been awarded a penalty try when Josua Tuisova impeded Sergio Parisse on the tryline in the 43rd minute.

Fijian winger Tuisova made the most of his reprieve by adding a 60th-minute try to his first-half opener.

It was a first away win of the season for Fabien Galthie's team after two defeats, the most recent of which was a 43-20 humbling at the hands of Montpellier.

Defeat was tough on Steyn who had landed a monster 40m metre drop goal with 10 minutes left to give Stade a 15-12 edge before Toulon battled back.

"It's not easy to win here," said Galthie. "It's a great moment. And for Stade Francais? I am not worried about them."

Earlier Sunday, New Zealander winger Toby Arnold was among the scorers in Lyon's comprehensive four-try 31-12 win over Castres.

Arnold crossed first for Lyon with the former All Blacks Sevens international followed by Mickael Ivaldi, Alexis Palisson and Baptiste Couilloud.

Lionel Beauxis converted all four and added a drop goal to put Lyon, who also had two tries disallowed, in control early in the second half.

Castres' points were kicked by South African Rory Kockott and Yohan Le Bourhis.

Defeat left the visitors, who had Jodi Jenneker's try disallowed, in 10th.

"How can we win a game against a team so full of confidence and scoring tries so easily?" asked Castres coach Christophe Urios.

"Today, despite tricky conditions and not a great second half, we came away with a bonus win," said Lyon skipper Julien Puricelli.

His coach Pierre Mignoni added: "By experience I know that wins create confidence, but even so I don't want the players to have their heads in the clouds."

The bonus-point win lifted Lyon up to third, level on 18 points with second-placed La Rochelle, with Montpellier, beaten by Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday, a point in front.

All Blacks star Aaron Cruden had two tries disallowed as his Montpellier team suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, going down 47-17 at Bordeaux.

La Rochelle claimed a third successive win with a 57-12 mauling of promoted Oyonnax.

Read more on:    toulon  |  stade francais  |  top 14  |  morne steyn  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vunipola faces four months out after surgery

2017-09-24 17:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Side Entry: All Blacks fixation stifles our rugby Why the Singapore crash was Verstappen's fault Boks, don’t go into panic mode Kings' PRO14 nightmare continues Sharks sink Bulls at wet Kings Park
Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 