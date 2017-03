Cape Town - Griquas captain RJ Liebenberg was rushed to hospital on Sunday after suffering an epileptic seizure.

Griquas posted on their official Facebook page that the 26-year-old loose forward was in a stable condition in ICU, with more tests to be conducted on Monday.

Griquas are currently in KwaZulu-Natal on a pre-season tour as they prepare for the upcoming SuperSport Rugby Challenge, which kicks off on the weekend of April 22/23.



Liebenberg has been on Griquas’ books since 2016.