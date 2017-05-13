Goode seals Saracens back-to-back European Cups

Edinburgh - Alex Goode struck the decisive blow as
title-holders Saracens retained the European Champions Cup with a 28-17 win
over Clermont in a dramatic final at Murrayfield on Saturday.
The London club were just a point in front at 18-17 when the
ex-England fullback crossed seven minutes from time following Owen Farrell's
delayed pass.
England goalkicker Farrell, who'd been off target with a
couple of earlier efforts, then landed the touchline conversion to put Saracens
two scores in front at 25-17.
France flyhalf Camille Lopez missed a kickable penalty
before Farrell's own kick from the tee rounded off the scoring.
Victory left Londoners Saracens, also the reigning English
champions, just two matches away from completing the 'double Double' as they
became the fourth team to win back-to-back European Cup titles, after
Leicester, Leinster and Toulon.
Saracens also set a new record of 18 matches unbeaten in the
Champions Cup, beating the mark of 17 they had shared with Ireland's Leinster.
Defeat enhanced Clermont's reputation as rugby's 'nearly'
side.
This was their third loss in as many European Cup finals,
with Clermont also beaten in 11 of their 12 appearances in France's domestic
Top 14 final.
Chris Ashton, in his final European appearance with Saracens
before joining Clermont's French rivals Toulon, opened the scoring with a
record-breaking 37th tournament try.
George Kruis powered over for a converted try before
Clermont hit back with one of their own from Remi Lamerat to leave Saracens
12-7 up at half-time.
Clermont closed the gap before Saracens, with
man-of-the-match and powerhouse No.8 Billy Vunipola prominent, yet again pulled
away in the last 20 minutes.
Clermont had scored more tries - 16 - than any other side
in the first 40 minutes of matches in this season's tournament, but it was
Saracens who came within yards of an opening try in the second minute on a
rain-sodden pitch.
Clever interplay between flyhalf Farrell and Argentina
centre Marcelo Bosch created an opening for Ashton, but he was hauled down in
sight of the line by fellow Englishman and opposing wing Nick Abendanon.
However, Ashton was not to be denied and the former England
international opened the scoring in the 13th minute, thus breaking the 36-try
mark he had shared with former France star Vincent Clerc.
Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes secured line-out ball which
found its way to Farrell, looping round.
He released Goode whose grubber kick Scott Spedding allowed
Ashton to win the race for the loose ball and dive over in trademark fashion.
Farrell's touchline conversion hit the post, however, and he
then fell short with a long-range penalty into the wind.
But Saracens were soon 12-0 up.
Goode found captain Brad Barritt in support and, after he
had made ground, lock Kruis - one six England players in Saracens' starting XV
picked for the British and Irish Lions upcoming tour of New Zealand - came from
deep and crashed over in the 21st minute, with Farrell converting.
Clermont desperately needed to score next and did just that
as Saracens conceded their first try in the opening half of a Champions Cup
match this season.
Following a close-range scrum, Aurelien Rougerie took the
ball up and after he was denied, fellow centre Lamerat went low to score, with
Morgan Parra converting.
Early in the second half, a kick out on the full gave
Saracens a line-out on the edge of Clermont's 22, the French side subsequently
conceding a penalty in front of their posts, which Farrell knocked over for a
15-7 lead.
But Clermont came storming back as Spedding started a fine
handling move with a swerving run before Peceli Yato fended off Farrell and
found Abendanon to complete a 70-metre try in the corner.
Parra converted and Clermont were just a point down at
14-15.
Farrell and Parra then exchanged penalties to leave Saracens
18-17 ahead before the champions pulled clear late on.