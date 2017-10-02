NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Gary Gold to become USA head coach

2017-10-02 13:00
Gary Gold (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Worcester Warriors have confirmed that Gary Gold has accepted an offer to become USA head coach at the end of the 2017/18 campaign. 

Gold, who is contracted until the end of the season, will remain at Sixways to fulfil his contractual obligations before he begins his new role. 

During his final season at Sixways, Gold will help the club identify a successor to carry on the good work he has done since the start of 2017. 

Warriors chairperson Bill Bolsover said: “We are naturally disappointed that Gary will be leaving the club at the end of the season but we fully understand his desire to coach at an international level.

“We are working with Gary to ensure we can appoint a Director of Rugby who is capable of building on the good work he and his coaching team have done this year, and someone who is able to take us forward as Gary has done. 

“We are confident Gary will be able to oversee a successful season for the club before he takes on his new position.” 

Gold added: “I would like to thank Bill and the board for understanding my decision to accept the opportunity to coach at international level. 

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sixways and my focus will remain on Warriors until the end of the season, where I hope to leave the club in a strong place to ensure it can be successful in the long-term.”

