NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Gary Gold commits future to Worcester

2017-04-26 08:48
Gary Gold (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - English club Worcester Warriors have announced that South African Gary Gold will become their permanent director of rugby.

According to the club’s official website, Gold signed a new contract to remain at Sixways until at least the European summer of 2018.

The 49-year-old, who joined the Worcester in January, has committed to the role after leading the side to safety in the English Premiership.

During an initial interim spell in charge, Gold has helped orchestrate significant improvements as the Warriors have picked up 17 points in just seven games - a run which has included memorable victories over Saracens, Bristol Rugby and Bath Rugby.

Warriors chairperson Bill Bolsover commented: "We have been pleased with the progress we have made since Gary took over as director of rugby on an interim basis and the players have really bought in to his rugby philosophy.

"Gary has been able to lead the side to some great results over some very tough opponents and we believe he will be able to build on his good work to help the club continue to move forward during the 2017/18 campaign."

Gold added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my first three months at Sixways and I am delighted to be able to commit to the club on a permanent basis.

"My focus at present is to ensure we finish the season on a high so that we are able to lay the foundations to bring future success to the club."

Before his move to Sixways, Gold picked up extensive experience at the highest level of the game in the northern and southern hemispheres.

He began his coaching career in 2001 as forwards coach at London Irish before stepping up to head coach in 2003 for two years.

A stint as head coach with South Africa's Western Province followed before he became the Stormers' technical director and then assistant coach in Super Rugby.

He spent four years as part of the South Africa international set-up as assistant coach from 2008, working closely with the forwards as his country beat the British & Irish Lions and won the Tri-Nations in 2009, before dominating their Rugby World Cup pool in 2011 to reach the last eight.

Gold had an interim spell at Newcastle Falcons and then joined Bath rugby as director of rugby in May 2012 before taking up the same role at Durban-based Super Rugby side the Sharks in 2014.


Read more on:    worcester warriors  |  gary gold  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

We have to pick overseas Boks – Jake

2017-04-25 08:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake: An overseas 'SA XV' would beat Boks Eben problem? What problem? As it happened: Cape Town City 3-2 Kaizer Chiefs Div: Pieter-Steph is too slow for a flank! Wake up or 'get a klap' - Franco
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see Springbok coach Allister Coetzee name as his skipper for the upcoming France Test series?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 