Rugby

French flavour added to BaaBaas squad

2017-04-28 17:00
Thierry Dusautoir (Getty Images)
Cape Town - France great Thierry Dusautoir will make the final appearances of his glittering career for the Barbarians at the end of the European season.

Dusautoir is one of three Toulouse players selected by head coach Vern Cotter to face England at Twickenham on May 28 and Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on June 1.

He will be accompanied by France fullback Maxime Medard and Argentina lock Patricio Albacete, while New Zealand lock Jeremy Thrush will join the squad from Gloucester.

All four will be making their first appearances for the famous invitation side.

Back row forward Dusautoir led France a record 56 times in his 80 Tests and captained the side that reached the final of Rugby World Cup in 2011, when he was named the World Rugby Player of the Year.

Earlier this month the Barbarians confirmed the recruitment of Adam Ashley-Cooper (Australia), Will Genia (Australia), Facundo Isa (Argentina) and Census Johnston (Samoa), who bring a wealth of Test experience with them, as well as Glasgow Warriors hooker Corey Flynn (New Zealand) and uncapped Connacht centre Bundee Aki.

“It’s great to welcome Thierry Dusautoir, Maxime Medard, Patricio Albacete and Jeremy Thrush on board,” said Cotter, the Scotland boss who joins Montpellier this summer.

"We’re putting together an exciting group to face England and Ulster and I’m looking forward to working with players of this calibre for what should be two very competitive matches."

The Barbarians will face England for the 16th time since 1990 next month, having won seven and lost eight in the overall series. They then take on Ulster for the first time since 1957 but enjoyed a successful visit to Belfast last November when they beat Fiji 40-7.

WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 10

2017-04-28 11:19

