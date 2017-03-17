NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

France's '12 city' plan for 2023 RWC

2017-03-17 15:43
Rugby World Cup (File)
Paris — France wants to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 12 cities across the country if it is awarded the tournament.

The French rugby federation says matches would take place in the cities of Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

France is up against Ireland and South Africa for the 2023 hosting rights.

The host will be selected in November.

French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte says the "French bid is receiving a broad support from elected representatives in big French cities."

Ireland is looking to host the tournament for the first time, while South Africa hosted and won the 1995 edition. France reached the semifinals as host in 2007, when Laporte was coach.

