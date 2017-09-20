NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

France willing to spend extra to secure RWC 2023

2017-09-20 13:59
France RWC 2023 (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - France would be happy to pay World Rugby a £150 million (R2.7 billion) hosting fee to secure the 2023 Rugby World Cup, overpaying the standard fee by £30 million.

The selected host nation is expected to fork out £120 million to World Rugby when hosting, but France has offered an extra £30 million to try and get a leg up on hosting rivals Ireland and South Africa

"You have to pay a fee to host. It is a minimum. We have proposed not £120 million, but £150 million pounds," France's bid leader Claude Atcher told RTE.

"This fee is 100 percent guaranteed by the French government."

Ireland, France, South Africa have each submitted formal bids to secure hosting rights for the 2023 tournament.

Atcher believes France must host the World Cup to safeguard international rugby's future.

"We have a responsibility to support the development of rugby in the world because, if we don't do anything, in five to 10 years you will have two, three to four teams on the same level and that's all, and then rugby will die," he added.

"If we are awarded the World Cup it will accelerate our political changes with the professional championship in France. If we don't change the rules in five years or 10 years, all South African, Australian and New Zealand players will play in France, in England.

"The best players are not playing for the national team so the results are not as expected by the unions, so it's very damaging."

On Monday, the three bidding nations will present their proposals to the voting bodies.

The final decision on who will host will be announced on Wedesday, November 15

Read more on:    world rugby  |  rwc 2023  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lions turn to youth, release Kankowski

2017-09-20 12:53

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Should Allister stick more to specialists? Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! Mitchell opts not to pick Pollard, Paige WP Rugby responds to fraud allegations
Should Allister stick more to specialists? Jaco Kriel's 2017 season over T20 Global League Steyn's 'realistic' return Springboks: Now not the time for panic SA cricket's new sheriff is in town

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 