France name side for final Bok Test

Cape Town - Jules Plisson has been restored at flyhalf as one of three
changes to the backline for the third and final Test against South Africa on
Saturday.
France are seeking a consolation win having been well beaten
in the first two matches of the tour, and head coach Guy Noves has made a
further six changes in a revamped bench for the clash at Ellis Park in
Johannesburg.
Plisson started the first game in Pretoria and has been
preferred in the number 10 jersey to Francois Trinh Duc, who is named among the
replacements.
The other two changes to the starting XV are also in the
backline as Brice Dulin comes in for South African-born Scott Spedding at
fullback and Nans Ducuing gets a first Test start ahead of Yoann Huget, who
received a cut in his mouth last weekend.
Changes on the bench see prop Xavier Chiocci come in for
Eddy Ben Arous, lock Paul Jedrasiak preferred to Julien le Devedec, flank Loann
Goujon in for Bernard le Roux, scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud take over from
Antoine Dupont, Trinh-Duc feature instead of Jean-Marc Doussain and Vincent
Rattez take the place of Ducuing.
South Africa won the first Test 37-14 and followed that up
with a 37-15 victory in Durban last weekend. They have never beaten France
before at Ellis Park though, losing all four previous Tests.
Teams:
South Africa
TBA
France
15 Brice Dulin, 14 Nans Ducuing, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot
Substitutes: 16 Clement Maynadier, 17 Xavier Chiocci, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Loann Goujon, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 Francois Trinh-Duc, 23 Vincent Rattez