Rugby

France call up youngsters for Bok series

2017-05-29 07:48
Guy Noves (Getty)
Cape Town - France coach Guy Novès has recalled flyhalf Jules Plisson and added three young exciting talents to his squad for the three-Test Springbok series.

Damian Penaud, Anthony Jelonch and Vincent Rattez have all been called up, the latter after a stellar season with La Rochelle before they were eliminated in the Top 14 semi-finals by Toulon on Friday.

La Rochelle prop Mohamed Boughanmi is the other uncapped player in the squad, with Plisson back in the fold for the first time since the tour to Argentina last June.

France's squad will arrive in South Africa in two groups, the first on Sunday, the second after the conclusion of next Sunday's Top 14 final between Toulon and Clermont.

There was a late change to the squad as the injured Djibril Camara was replaced by uncapped Bordeaux-Begles fullback Nans Ducuing on Sunday.

The three Tests will take place on June 10 in Pretoria, June 17 in Durban and June 24 in Johannesburg.

France squad:

Forwards (19)

Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Mohamed Boughanmi (La Rochelle), Yacouba Camara (Toulouse/Montpellier), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Xavier Chiocci (Toulon), Goujon (Bordeaux-Bègles), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Arthur Iturria (Clermont), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Julien Le Devedec (Brive), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Clement Maynadier (Bordeaux-Bègles), Louis Picamoles (Northampton/ENG), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Bègles), Rabah Slimani (Stade Français/Clermont), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon)

Backs (16)

Henry Chavancy (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (Stade Français), Jean-Marc Doussain (Toulouse), Nans Ducuing (Bordeaux-Begles), Brice Dulin (Racing 92), Antoine Dupont (Castres), Gael Fickou (Toulouse), Yoann Huget (Toulouse), Camille Lopez (Clermont), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Jules Plisson (Stade Français), Vincent Rattez (La Rochelle), Baptiste Serin (Bordeaux-Bègles), Scott Spedding (Clermont), Virimi Vakatawa (FFR)

