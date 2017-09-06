Fijian hooker banned for 20 weeks

Cape Town - Fiji Drua hooker Samu Suguturaga has been banned for 20 weeks for biting Brisbane City skipper Andrew Ready in their National Rugby Championship (NRC) clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

Suguturaga faced the NRC judiciary at Ballymore on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of biting.

Ready complained to referee Damon Murphy after a first half scrum that he had been bitten but there was no action taken on field.

Suguturaga was later charged and judicial officer Paul Tully found that the conduct was on the high end of the scale, providing an entry point of 24 weeks.

Tully citied "mitigating circumstances" for the reduction to 20 weeks.

Suguturaga, who was represented by Tim Matthews and Drua team manager Chris Thomson, has 48 hours to appeal the ban.