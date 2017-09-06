NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Fijian hooker banned for 20 weeks

2017-09-06 08:45
Samu Suguturaga (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Fiji Drua hooker Samu Suguturaga has been banned for 20 weeks for biting Brisbane City skipper Andrew Ready in their National Rugby Championship (NRC) clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

Suguturaga faced the NRC judiciary at Ballymore on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of biting.

Ready complained to referee Damon Murphy after a first half scrum that he had been bitten but there was no action taken on field.

Suguturaga was later charged and judicial officer Paul Tully found that the conduct was on the high end of the scale, providing an entry point of 24 weeks.

Tully citied "mitigating circumstances" for the reduction to 20 weeks.

Suguturaga, who was represented by Tim Matthews and Drua team manager Chris Thomson, has 48 hours to appeal the ban.

Read more on:    rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies

2017-09-06 07:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mass brawl mars top schools rugby derby 'Bulky' Pollard pleases coach Coetzee Anderson enters record books, makes US Open semis As it happened: Bafana 1-2 Cape Verde Islands Pollock: Steyn deserves my record
Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? NZ referee for Wallabies v Boks in Perth French giants Toulon hunt WP's Elstadt Venus reaches 39th Slam quarter-final

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Paying R950 to watch the Springboks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Newlands is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 