Faumuina confirms French move

Cape Town - All Blacks tighthead prop Charlie Faumuina has signed for French Top 14 club Toulouse, the club announced on Wednesday.

Faumuina will join Toulouse for the 2017/18 season having played for the Blues in Super Rugby since his debut in 2009.

“Toulouse has a rich history and proud record. I have only heard good things from the people I talked to who played for the club and I’m sure the fans wil support me,” Faumuina said in a statement.

“I know former All Blacks have played for the club and it will be interesting to play alongside players I have come up against in the past. One thing is certain, playing in a team with so many international players will be a real honour.

“I’m sure I will enjoy the type of rugby they play. I know Toulouse is an ambitious club who aims to win titles. The Top 14 is a tough league, but I’m lookin forward to play in such a competitive competition.”

Toulouse’s sporting director Fabien Pelous said: “We signed Charlie because he is the complete prop, a physical player who’s also mobile. He is a strong scrummager and will add a lot of experience to our front row. His qualities as a player suits the Top 14.”