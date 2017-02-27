EPRU administration set to return to local hands

Cape Town - The administration of the Eastern Province Rugby Union
(EPRU) is set to be returned to local hands following a series of
ground-breaking decisions at a special general meeting in Port Elizabeth on
Saturday.
EPRU’s affairs had been placed into the administrative
control of SA Rugby - at the union’s invitation - in April 2016 to help
regularise the union’s affairs as it faced a number of financial challenges. SA
Rugby ensured the union’s playing commitments were fulfilled in conjunction and
with the help of the liquidator.
SA Rugby continued to work in the background drafting a new
pathway and plan for the administration of the Union.
A critical part of that plan was the adoption of a new
constitution and executive structure - drafted by SA Rugby - which was passed
on Saturday night. The new constitution
and structure triggers new elections for office bearers which, once completed,
pave the way for SA Rugby to withdraw its administrator and interim chairman.
The liquidation of EP Rugby (Pty) Ltd - the commercial arm
of the EPRU - will continue in parallel. It is hoped that that process will now
have a more positive outcome than was expected, clearing the way for a recapitalisation
plan to move ahead with interested local parties.
Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, addressed the
meeting. He said: “I’d like to commend the Eastern Province rugby community for
looking forward and accepting SA Rugby’s proposals. This has been a difficult
period for the union but there is now a clear way forward for rugby to restore
itself to an even keel.”
A notice calling for nominations for the new executive and
new office bearers will go out to member clubs shortly.