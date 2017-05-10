NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

England's Jones turns to prayer after 'death' draw

2017-05-10 20:20
Eddie Jones (Getty)
Related Links

Kyoto - England coach Eddie Jones said he would seek divine intervention after being handed a fiendishly difficult 2019 Rugby World Cup draw in Kyoto on Wednesday.

The 2003 champions were bracketed alongside France and Argentina in Pool C as lightning struck twice following a brutal draw at the 2015 tournament.

Asked about negotiating what French counterpart Guy Noves described as the pool of "death", Jones joked that he would head for one of Kyoto's famed temples to ask for help.

"I'm going to visit the temples because I need to pray now," the Australian told reporters. 

"I need to pray really hard."

However, Jones insisted England would be ready to exorcise the demons of their disastrous 2015 campaign, when they became the first host team to crash out at the pool stage after being drawn with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.

"Who's calling it the Group of Death?" he asked, shortly after Noves and Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade had done just that.

"No one's going to die," added Jones, who has led England to back-to-back Six Nations titles since taking over from Stuart Lancaster.

"It's simple - you've got to prepare well at the World Cup. You've got to beat good teams and we've got two big games against France and Argentina. We'll do that, it's a prospect that we're excited by. Here we go!"

Noves, by contrast, pulled few punches as he looked ahead to the 2019 tournament in Japan.

"It's a death pool for sure," he winced. "It's very difficult. We will look to build confidence and find the solidarity to get as close as possible to maximum strength at the World Cup."

England, who were denied a world-record 19th straight win and a second successive Grand Slam by Ireland in March, are also set to face either the United States or Canada, and Fiji or Samoa in a devilish group.

But Jones put a positive spin on having to play three-time runners-up France and a potent Argentine side who reached their second World Cup semi-final in 2015.

"My experience of the World Cup is that to have two tough games is the best preparation to go through," he said. 

"France are probably one of the most improved teams in the world and Argentina are improving rapidly. "We want to win the World Cup so the onus is on us to keep getting better."

Rugby World Cup 2019 pools:
 
Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Playoff winner
Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner
Pool C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2
Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2

Read more on:    england  |  rwc 2019  |  eddie jones  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Faf still part of Lions plans

2017-05-10 16:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springboks draw All Blacks at RWC 2019! The RWC 2019 gods have smiled on the Boks! As it happened: 2019 Rugby World Cup draw Sharks lock off to France Bok centre's emotional journey to the top
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, how will the Boks fare at the tournament?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 