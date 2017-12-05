NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

England lock Itoje breaks jaw

2017-12-05 13:59
Maro Itoje (Gallo Images)
Related Links

London - England and Saracens lock Maro Itoje suffered a broken jaw in a weekend Premiership clash, his club announced on Tuesday, meaning he faces a race against time to be fit for the Six Nations.

The British and Irish Lions player was injured in a collision with Mike Brown as Saracens, third in the Premiership, lost 20-19 to fierce rivals Harlequins in Sunday's match at The Stoop.

Saracens have confirmed Itoje's injury is a fractured jaw and the 23-year-old will now undergo further testing to determine his recovery period.

England launch their Six Nations title defence against Italy in Rome on February 4, giving Itoje two months to be fit to contest selection for Eddie Jones' side.

"Scans have confirmed that Saracens forward Maro Itoje fractured his jaw in Sunday's round 10 Aviva Premiership clash against Harlequins," said a Saracens statement.

"The 23-year-old England forward left the field in the 48th minute of Saracens' 20-19 defeat at the Twickenham Stoop and was taken to hospital where scans confirmed the fracture.

"Itoje will now see a second specialist later this week to confirm his return to play schedule."

The second row will miss Saracens' upcoming European Champions Cup clashes, with the double reigning champions next facing French side Clermont in back-to-back fixtures.

Itoje was nominated for World Rugby's world player of the year for 2017 after a stunning calendar year that comprised England's Six Nations win, Saracens' second European triumph and the Lions' drawn series with world champions New Zealand.

Read more on:    maro itoje  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

White calls for review of SA Rugby's board

2017-12-05 10:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth hits back at Mallett comments White calls for review of SA Rugby's board Boks in 2018: Their 4 crisis berths 5 Saffers named in Sunwolves squad Etzebeth wants Coetzee to stay as Bok coach
Boks in 2018: Their 4 crisis berths Toulon boss mocks Dan Carter's Japan move Behardien sends Gibson strong message 5 positives to take from the Springboks in 2017 Steyn, AB confirmed for Zimbabwe warm-up

Latest Multimedia

Is this the bravest try ever scored?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying his won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 