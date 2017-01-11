England setbacks continue as Marler breaks leg

London - Experienced England prop Joe Marler will miss the Six Nations title-holders' opening two matches after suffering a fracture to his lower left leg, his club Harlequins revealed on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old - capped 45 times - will miss the opening game with France on February 4 and the match with Wales a week later.

"Joe will undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to be fit to play again in four to five weeks," Harlequins announced on their website.

Marler's unavailability adds to coach Eddie Jones' selection problems especially at prop as the Harlequins forward was seen as the ready-made replacement for Mako Vunipola, who is a doubt with a knee injury.

Vunipola's brother backrow forward Billy is also a doubt for the tournament as he recovers from knee surgery.

Centre Manu Tuilagi has been definitely ruled out with a knee ligament injury while erstwhile skipper Chris Robshaw will also miss the tournament after undergoing shoulder surgery.