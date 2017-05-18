De Jongh, Elstadt to run out for WP

Cape Town - The experienced duo of Juan de Jongh and Rynhardt Elstadt will both make their return from injury for Western Province in their SuperSport Rugby Challenge encounter with the SWD Eagles at Newlands on Friday.



Coach John Dobson's team will be looking for their fourth consecutive win of the competition in the curtain-raiser to the Super Rugby clash between the Stormers and the Blues, with the match kicking off at 16:15.



Tygerberg RFC flyhalf Errol Jaggers, who has come through Jerome Paarwater's talent identification programme, will make his debut for Western Province at pivot in place of Brandon Thomson who has been called up to the Stormers.



The only other changes to the backline see De Jongh come in at outside centre and Khanyo Ngcukana return from injury on the wing.



Elstadt will start at blindside flank whilst in the second row JD Schickerling will link up with Eduard Zandberg.



In the front row, Chad Solomon is back at hooker with props Caylib Oosthuizen and Michael Kumbirai alongside him and Dean Muir and Frans van Wyk providing cover on the bench.



Dobson said that his team is looking forward to what will be their first competitive match of the season at Newlands.



"It is always special to play at Newlands and all the players are very excited about the opportunity,” Dobson said.



"It is obviously great to be boosted by some top players returning from injury, but we will be focused on building on what we have achieved already this season.



"We know that SWD will be highly motivated to perform at Newlands, so we will have to be sharp from the word go.”



Dobson was especially pleased for Jaggers, who has worked hard to earn this opportunity.



"Errol is an attacking player who worked extremely hard in the pre-season, so it is great to see him come through and get his chance," he added.



Teams:

Western Province

15 Grant Hermanus, 14 Craig Barry, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Scott van Breda, 11 Khanyo Ngcukana, 10 Errol Jaggers, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Luke Stringer, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Eital Bredenkamp (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eduard Zandberg, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Caylib Oosthuizen.



Substitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Frans van Wyk, 18 Jurie van Vuuren, 19 Conway Pretorius, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Ernst Stapelberg, 22 Michal Hazner



SWD



15 Leighton Eksteen, 14 Charles Radebe, 13 Kirsten Heyns, 12 Johnny Welthagen, 11 Adi Jacobs, 10 Quaide Langeveldt, 9 Dillon Snel, 8 Thor Halvorsen, 7 Lodewyk Uys, 6 Janneman Stander (captain), 5 Cornell Hess, 4 Brendon Snyman, 3 Basil Short, 2 Jan van der Merwe, 1 Theunis Nieuwoudt



Substitutes: 16 Juandre Dique, 17 Ayyob Moerat, 18 Freginald Africa, 19 Christo du Plessis, 20 Shadward Fillies, 21 Wilneth Engelbrecht, 22 Marlo Weich



