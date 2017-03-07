Colin Slade extends stay at Pau

Cape Town - Former All Blacks flyhalf Colin Slade has extended his stay with French club Pau for three more seasons.

According to the Stuff website, Slade, who left New Zealand to join Pau after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, recently signed on with the club until 2020.

Slade, 29, who was already under contract until June 2018, announced the news on his Instagram account.



Slade played 21 Tests for the All Blacks, including two World Cups.

Other Kiwis at the club include centres Conrad Smith and Benson Stanley, fullback Tom Taylor, props Chris King and Jamie Mackintosh, and lock Daniel Ramsay.