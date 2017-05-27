NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Clermont down Racing to reach Top 14 final

2017-05-27 21:36
Rugby ball (File)
Marseille - Clermont overpowered champions Racing 92 37-31 on Saturday to reach the French Top 14 final where they will play Toulon.

Despite being reduced to 14 men after Flip van der Merwe was sent off after 41 minutes for a dangerous tackle, Clermont held on to avenge their elimination in last year's semi-finals by the Parisians.

Four tries laid the groundwork for victory with Camille Lopez (27, 47) touching down twice with Damian Penaud (18) and Fritz Lee (64) also going over.

Racing scored three late tries with a Chris Masoe double on 70 and 77 minutes followed by Ben Tameifuna on 81.

All Blacks flyhalf superstar Dan Carter also kicked four penalties for Clermont who now meet Toulon in the final at the Stade de France on June 4.

A drop goal from Anthony Belleau with the last kick of the game gave Toulon a come from behind 18-15 win over 14-man La Rochelle on Friday.

Clermont - winners in 2010 beat Toulon 29-9 in their last meeting in this year's European Cup quarter-finals in April.

Former three-time European champions Toulon won the last of their four Top 14 titles in 2014.

