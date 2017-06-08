NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Champions Saracens drawn with beaten finalists Clermont

2017-06-08 16:41
Saracens (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Reigning champions Saracens face the toughest defence of their European Champions Cup title after they were drawn on Thursday with beaten finalists Clermont.

Saracens beat Clermont 28-17 in last season's final before the French club rebounded to claim the Top 14 title.

Joining them in Pool 2 will be Northampton and Ospreys.

Saracens crashed in the semi-finals of the English Premiership playoffs, Exeter going on to win the league.

Exeter were drawn in Pool 3 alongside Montpellier, Leinster and Glasgow, while Racing 92 were pooled with Munster, Leicester and Castres in Pool 4.

Beaten English finalists Wasps were included in Pool 1 with La Rochelle, who finished leaders of the Top 14 at the end of the regular season, Ulster and Harlequins.

Celtic League champions Scarlets drew French giants Toulon, Bath and Treviso, the traditional whipping boys from Italy, in Pool 5.

The five pool winners and three best-placed pool runners-up qualify for the knock-out phases, with the final to be held in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.

Pools

Pool 1: Wasps (ENG), La Rochelle (FRA), Ulster (IRL), Harlequins (ENG)

Pool 2: Clermont (FRA), Saracens (ENG), Ospreys (WAL), Northampton (ENG) 

Pool 3: Exeter (ENG), Leinster (IRL), Montpellier (FRA), Glasgow (SCO)

Pool 4: Munster (IRL), Racing 92 (FRA), Leicester (ENG), Castres (FRA)

Pool 5: Scarlets (WAL), Toulon (FRA), Bath (ENG), Treviso (ITA)

Calendar for 2017/18 season:

1st round: October 13/14/15

2nd round: October 20/21/22

3rd round: December 8/9/10

4th round: December 15/16/17

5th round: January 12/13/14

6th round: January 19/20/21

Quarter-finals: March 30/31, April 1

Semi-finals: April 21/22

Final: May 12 at Bilbao

Read more on:    saracens  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The cutting-edge designer making clothes with a story to tell

51 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Four debutants in Springbok starting XV Proteas: AB’s judgement under scrutiny Get the calculators out! How Proteas can make SFs Smith, Aplon to join White in Japan Tinkler drops bombshell, quits Cape Town City
Four debutants in Springbok starting XV Mixed fortunes in Paris for SA tennis stars Nadal can win 15 French Opens - Kuerten Eloff to replace Mitchell as USA coach? All Blacks coach scoffs at Super jibe

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How do you see the Springboks v France three-Test series panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 