Rugby

Carter opts against France World Cup 2023 presentation

2017-09-20 21:37
Dan Carter (Getty)
Paris - All Blacks legend Dan Carter will not attend France's World Cup 2023 bid presentation in London next week, dealing a blow to officials' hopes of exploiting his star power.

"Won't be in London to support France #2023 bid. Good luck to all the countries bidding but Paris for the ABs (All Blacks) three peat sounds good to me," tweeted Carter who won two World Cups with New Zealand in 2011 and 2015.

He now plays his club rugby in France with Racing 92.

France is competing with Ireland and South Africa to host the 2023 World Cup with all three candidate countries scheduled to make oral pitches to World Rugby in London on Monday.

The final vote takes place on November 15.

