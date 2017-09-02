NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bulls set for further coaching shake-up

2017-09-02 13:11
John Mitchell (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd will be instituting a restructure in its "High Performance, Coaching and Management divisions".

In a press release the Bulls said it was the next step in a ‘turnaround strategy’ that has been strategically rolling out over the last few months. 

No date was given for the announcement of the changes.

Last month the Bulls announced that coach Nollis Marais had been granted leave for the rest of the season, with John Mitchell taking over as head coach of the Blue Bulls Currie Cup team.

In other changes, Hayden Groepes (previously the Under-19 head coach) and Pote Human (Tuks head coach) were added to the senior coaching team.

The Bulls' Super Rugby backline coach, David Manuel, dropped down to Under-21 head coach and Super Rugby forwards coach, with Anton Leonard to Under-21 forwards coach.

