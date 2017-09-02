Bulls set for further coaching shake-up

Cape Town - The Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd will be instituting a restructure in its "High Performance,
Coaching and Management divisions".
In a press release the Bulls said it was the next step in a ‘turnaround
strategy’ that has been strategically rolling out over the last few
months.
No date was given for the announcement of the changes.
Last month the Bulls announced that coach Nollis Marais had been granted
leave for the rest of the season, with John Mitchell taking over as head
coach of the Blue Bulls Currie Cup team.
In other changes, Hayden Groepes (previously the Under-19 head coach) and
Pote Human (Tuks head coach) were added to the senior coaching team.
The
Bulls' Super Rugby backline coach, David Manuel, dropped down to Under-21
head coach and Super Rugby forwards coach, with Anton Leonard to Under-21
forwards coach.