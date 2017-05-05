Bryan Habana assures fans he is not dead!

Cape Town - Springbok wing Bryan Habana has taken to social media to assure fans he was alive and well, after a false report emerged that he was killed.

A fake news report on a website labelled Houston News emerged that Habana had been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Paris.

According to the report, "the 33-year-old rugby star had been wounded in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene".

But Habana took to Twitter on Thursday to quash the report.

He said: "Hello guys, Bryan Habana here, just checking in with you all. Apparently there is a massive rumour or false story going around that I have been killed. But as you can see I'm all alive, I'm doing well and enjoying the south of France.”

Habana, who boasts 124 Test caps for the Springboks, currently plies his trade at French club Toulon.

"So yeah all good, it's actually unbelievably disturbing that people can do stuff like that which has a massive impact on people's lives.

"It's unbelievable. So, thank you too all of you that have been concerned, but as you can see I'm doing well. All the best, go well, bye!" he continued.