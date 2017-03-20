NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Bristol sign Australia back Morahan

2017-03-20 20:59
Luke Morahan (File)
London - Australia back Luke Morahan has signed to play for Bristol from the 2017-18 season onwards, the English Premiership strugglers announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old has been capped three times and can play at fullback, wing and centre. Bristol did not disclose the length of his contract.

"Luke is an impressive player with excellent technical abilities," Bristol head coach Mark Tainton told the club website.

"He has got a lot of raw pace and versatility and can play across the back-line."

Morahan previously played sevens for Australia, winning a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and has played Super Rugby for Queensland Reds and Western Force.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to play in England, but also to be a part of the ambitious journey that Bristol Rugby is on," Morahan said.

"The club's management sold me the vision and how much rugby means to the people of the city."

Morahan is likely to find himself playing second-tier rugby with Bristol, who are currently seven points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table.

Read more on:    bristol  |  luke morahan  |  rugby
Marais thrilled with Strauss, Serfontein returns

2017-03-20 19:05

