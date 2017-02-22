Brighton, home of Boks' darkest day, a Japanese tourist attraction

Cape Town - Over a year has passed since the Springboks had their world rocked at the Amex Stadium in Brighton in their first game of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Who could ever forget?

One of the darkest days in South African rugby was undoubtedly the greatest day in Japan's rugby history as the underdogs stunned the Boks with a last-minute try to win 34-32.

The Boks would recover to make the semi-finals of the tournament while Japan were eliminated in the group stages, but that evening on September 19, 2015 will be remembered as one of the most significant evenings the sport has ever witnessed.

Now, around 17 months later, the venue of that magical night remains an attraction for Japanese tourists visiting Brighton.

According to the Rugby.com.au website, the stadium is a "magnet" for Japanese tourists.

Paul Barber, the CEO of Championship football club Brighton, says that 20-30 Japanese tourists visit the stadium each week.

"They love to take photographs and we have some stadium guides who have learnt a smattering of Japanese to help with them," Barber said.

"They are especially impressed that we have put in a plaque where the try was scored."

The try that Barber was referring to came through Karne Hesketh down the left-hand touchline in the final movement of the game.