Brad Barritt banned for 3 weeks

London - Saracens captain Brad Barritt will miss the upcoming European Champions Cup pool games with Scarlets and three-time winners Toulon after receiving a three-week ban.



The 30-year-old South Africa-born former England centre - capped 26 times - admitted the charge of performing a dangerous tackle on Exeter lock Geoff Parling in the 13-13 Premiership draw last Saturday.



His team-mate prop Richard Barrington, who was sent off for his role in the incident, was absolved by the Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel as they adjudged Parling was already unconscious following the tackle by Barritt - the 33-year-old England second row forward was stretchered off.



"The incident arose out of the specific dynamic of Parling falling unconscious into what would have otherwise been a legitimate contact by Mr Barrington," the RFU said in a statement.



"In line with the new sanctions a mid-range entry of six weeks was imposed on Barritt reduced to three weeks in light of mitigation including his guilty plea."



Barritt will miss three matches including Saracens' Champions Cup games at Scarlets on Sunday and at home to Toulon on January 21.