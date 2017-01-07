Bok lock extends Clermont deal

Lyon - Springbok lock Flip Van der Merwe has extended his contract with Clermont by two years until the summer of 2019, the Top 14 giants announced Saturday.

The 31-year-old, capped 37 times by South Africa, has been with Clermont since 2015. He previously played with the Cheetahs (1999-2009) and Bulls (2009-2015), winning the Super Rugby title with the latter in 2010.

Van der Merwe has become a mainstay of Clermont's pack, having started 23 of the 30 games he's been involved in since joining, and already 10 this season.