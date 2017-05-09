NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Bidding ban lifted on rugby, cricket and netball

2017-05-09 11:00
Mark Alexander (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The department of Sport and Recreation has lifted its ban that had prevented the organisations in charge of South African rugby, cricket and netball from bidding for and hosting major events. 

The news broke on Tuesday morning following a meeting in Pretoria where government officials and representatives from those organisations reviewed the 2015/16 Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report on transformation. 

In April last year, then-sports minister Fikile Mbalula had banned rugby, cricket, netball and athletics from bidding for or hosting major events due to their transformation scorecards in the 2014/15 EPG report. 

It affected SA Rugby more than anyone, given that they are lining up a bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 

The lifting of the ban means that government can now officially back that World Cup bid, and that SA Rugby will be able to submit its final, signed bid documents to World Rugby by the June 1 deadline. 

Of the four codes, athletics was the only one to not have its ban lifted. 

More to follow ...

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jordie Barrett left out of NZ Under-20 squad

29 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Strauss 'devastated' to see fans leaving Loftus Boks: Just load ‘em with Lions? Crusaders coach: SA teams not fit enough Schwarzenegger applauds SA for keeping up with global trends Boks, ABs & Pumas in same RWC pool... it could happen!
Bookies starting to believe in the Lions 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11 Baxter not shy ahead of 2nd Bafana stint Bulls almost gave Frik a second heart attack! Trump congratulates Daly on Champions Tour win

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which country would you like to see host the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 